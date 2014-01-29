版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 05:05 BJT

Qualcomm posts higher 1st-quarter revenue, short of Street

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue that slightly missed expectations as smartphone growth shifted from developed economies to China.

The chipmaker on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion, up 10 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $6.665 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
