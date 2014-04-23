Qualcomm posts higher 2nd-quarter revenue but misses Street

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Qualcomm Inc, the leading mobile chipmaker, posted higher fiscal second-quarter revenue but missed analysts' expectations as it faces a smartphone market that is losing steam and shifting to China.
The chipmaker on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue of $6.37 billion, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of $6.479 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend