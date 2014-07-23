Qualcomm's third-quarter revenue beats Street

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Leading mobile chipmaker
Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal third-quarter revenue
that beat analysts' expectations as demand in the smartphone
market shifts to China and other price-sensitive developing
countries.
The chipmaker on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue of
$6.81 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts
on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $6.52 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qualcomm had third-quarter net income of $2.24 billion, up
42 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.31. Its
non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.44, well above the midpoint
of its previous forecast of between $1.15 and $1.25.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)