UPDATE 3-Qualcomm struggles to collect royalties in China, stock falls

(Adds details on China antitrust regulation, royalties)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Qualcomm Inc's
outlook for the September quarter was below Wall Street's
expectations and its shares fell on Wednesday after the leading
mobile chipmaker said it was having trouble collecting royalties
in China.
A new high-speed 4G network in China is driving fresh demand
for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but Qualcomm has
also faced legal and regulatory problems there, including an
ongoing investigation by the country's antitrust regulator.
Now Qualcomm is struggling to collect licensing revenue from
some device makers in China, including a growing number of local
manufacturers the U.S. chipmaker has done little or no business
with in the past.
"There was some impact in the quarter that we just reported
in Q3 and we expect the impact will be larger in the next
quarter and potentially for a number of quarters until we can
get these things resolved," Qualcomm President Derek Aberle said
in an interview.
While most of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling chips
that enable phones to communicate with carrier networks, most of
its profit comes from licensing patents for its widespread CDMA
cellphone technology.
Qualcomm has had royalty disputes in the past in China and
the recent proliferation of local companies making low-cost
gadgets for Chinese consumers is complicating the picture.
"There's a lot of new guys ramping up new 4G phones and
tablets over there," said Evercore analyst Mark McKechnie. "They
have a lot of licensees there already that are paying them, but
this is going to be a pretty big challenge for the company in
the coming years."
With smartphone shipments tapering off in wealthy markets
like the United States, China has become a key market for
Qualcomm.
The ongoing investigation by China's anti-monopoly regulator
could lead to fines of more than $1 billion. It concerns
Qualcomm's licensing business as well as interactions between
its licensing business and its chipset business, Aberle later
told analysts on a conference call.
The investigation is making it harder to negotiate new 4G
licenses with manufacturers in China, he said.
The chipmaker reported third-quarter revenue of $6.81
billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago period. It said revenue
in the fourth quarter, which ends in September, would be between
$6.5 billion and $7.4 billion, with a midpoint of about $6.95
billion.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of
$6.52 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $7.15 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income was $2.24 billion, up 42 percent.
GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.31. Its non-GAAP
earnings per share were $1.44, well above the midpoint of its
previous forecast of between $1.15 and $1.25.
Qualcomm shares were down 4.72 percent in extended trading
after closing up 0.09 percent at $81.60 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Cynthia Osterman)