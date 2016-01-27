Qualcomm's quarterly revenue falls 18.7 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, bond yields jump on Yellen's rate guidance
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
Jan 27 Qualcomm Inc's quarterly revenue fell 18.7 percent as demand for its chips for mobile devices declined amid stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.
The net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.50 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 27 from $1.97 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1OQ64UT)
Qualcomm, which decided against splitting its slowing chips unit from its fast-growing technology licensing business in December, said total revenue fell to $5.78 billion from $7.10 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results