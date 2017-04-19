CORRECTED-Chipmaker Qualcomm's revenue falls 9.6 pct

(Corrects date to March 26 from March 31 in second paragraph)
April 19 Qualcomm Inc, the largest maker of chips used
in smartphones, reported 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by an
arbitration decision to pay Canada's BlackBerry Ltd for previously
received royalties.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $749 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended March 26, from $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per
share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ot17st)
Revenue fell to $5.02 billion from $5.55 billion.
The quarter included a $974 million reduction to revenue, or 48 cents per
share, related to the BlackBerry arbitration decision, Qualcomm said on
Wednesday.
Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices have come under increasing scrutiny
from governments across the world, as well as its key customers.
Apple Inc sued the chipmaker in January, accusing Qualcomm of
overcharging for its chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised
rebates.
Qualcomm fired back at the iPhone maker last week, saying Apple had breached
agreements with the firm.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)