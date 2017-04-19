UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Qualcomm's revenue, adjusted profit beat estimates

(Adds details, shares)
April 19 Qualcomm Inc, the largest
maker of chips used in smartphones, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and revenue,
helping allay concerns about the company's patent-licensing
business.
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent at $53.85 in
aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
Qualcomm forecast current-quarter adjusted profit of
$0.90-$1.15 per share and revenue of $5.3 billion-$6.1 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.09 per
share and revenue of $5.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices have come under
increasing scrutiny from governments across the world, as well
as its key customers.
Apple Inc sued the chipmaker in January, accusing
Qualcomm of overcharging for its chips and refusing to pay some
$1 billion in promised rebates.
Qualcomm fired back at the iPhone maker last week, saying
Apple had breached agreements with the firm.
In the counterclaim, Qualcomm also said Apple and other
contract manufacturers were holding back licensing payments for
the use of the chipmaker's products in Apple's devices.
The company warned on Wednesday that it was unclear whether
Apple's contract manufacturers would underpay royalties owed in
the third quarter.
Revenue fell 9.6 pct to $5.02 billion in the second quarter
ended March 26.
The quarter included a $974 million reduction to revenue, or
48 cents per share, related to the BlackBerry arbitration
decision, Qualcomm said on Wednesday.
On an adjusted basis, Qualcomm reported revenue of $5.99
billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $5.89 billion.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $749 million,
or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31,
from $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ot17st)
Excluding items, Qualcomm earned $1.34 per share, above the
average analysts' estimate of $1.19.
The litigation has weighed on Qualcomm's shares, which are
down about 19 percent this year through Wednesday's close. The
stock is the worst performer this year on the Philadelphia
semiconductor index, which has gained about 8 percent.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)