8 小时前
Qualcomm's profit slumps amid Apple battle
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
分析："家底"都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点19分 / 8 小时前

Qualcomm's profit slumps amid Apple battle

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc reported a 40 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt in part by its escalating patent battle with Apple Inc.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $866 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 25 from $1.44 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11.1 percent to $5.4 billion. (bit.ly/2uAg96t)

Four Apple contractors, including Foxconn parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and Wistron Corp, filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm on Tuesday, alleging that it had violated two sections of a U.S. antitrust law.

The allegations are part of broader dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over the nature of Qualcomm's business model of linking the sale of chips and patent licenses. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

