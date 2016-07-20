Qualcomm revenue rises 3.6 percent

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Qualcomm Inc reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its flagship Snapdragon processors used in smartphones.
Net Income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.44 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 26, from $1.18 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/29Pflgm
Revenue rose to $6.04 billion from $5.83 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)