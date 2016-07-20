Qualcomm revenue rises 3.6 percent

July 20 Qualcomm Inc reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its flagship Snapdragon processors used in smartphones.

Net Income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.44 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 26, from $1.18 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/29Pflgm

Revenue rose to $6.04 billion from $5.83 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)