UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , which agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for about $38 billion last week, reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand.
Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.60 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 25, from $1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f1RLQQ)
Revenue rose to $6.18 billion from $5.46 billion.
The NXP deal - the largest-ever in the semiconductor industry - would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.