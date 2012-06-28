UPDATE 2-Qualcomm restructures to help protect patents

* New subsidiary to house chips, R&D
* Qualcomm to keep most patents separate from license
business
* Qualcomm shares fall
June 28 Cellphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc
is changing its internal structure to protect its
technology licensing business by creating a new subsidiary that
will work on open source wireless developments.
The biggest developer of cellphone chips also derives a huge
amount of its revenue from selling licenses for use of its vast
portfolio of technology patents to companies such as cellphone
makers whether or not they use Qualcomm chips.
The restructuring comes at a time when the wireless industry
is beset with litigation related to technology patents.
Under the new structure, Qualcomm Inc, the parent company
will include its technology licensing division and corporate
functions as well as most of its patent portfolio.
Qualcomm Technologies Inc (QTI), the new subsidiary it is
forming, will include its research and development arm and its
wireless chip business.
Qualcomm said it needed to make the change to protect its
patent licensing business because its new subsidiary QTI plans
to increase its work with open source software. Open source
projects typically involve the sharing of technology with the
broader development community.
While the parent company will keep most of Qualcomm's
patents QTI will hold some patents that are specifically
developed to provide open source software contributions.
Under the new structure, QTI will have no rights to grant
licenses held by the parent company, Qualcomm said.
Qualcomm said the restructuring was not aimed at spinning
out either its chip business or its licensing business and nor
was it in response to any third party actions.
The company said the restructuring, which will be completed
during the first fiscal quarter of 2013, will not change the way
it reports its financial results.
Qualcomm shares were down 86 cents or more than 1.5 percent
at $54.04 in morning trade on Nasdaq.