Qualcomm's potential break-up could lead to courtship with Intel

July 23 It could be a match made in heaven.
Wall Street says Intel Corp is the best suitor for
Qualcomm Inc's chip unit, if the maker of Snapdragon
mobile processors decides to break itself up.
"The chip deal to end all chip deals," says Cowen and Co
analyst Timothy Arcuri, would give Intel's smartphone chip
making business a much-needed boost.
It would also allow Intel to expand its footprint in the key
Chinese market.
Other suitors for Qualcomm's chip business, valued at $30
billion-$40 billion, could include a consortium backed by the
Chinese government and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Qualcomm said on Wednesday that it was weighing a possible
separation of its two businesses, a move prompted by activist
shareholder Jana Partners, which had a 1.7 percent stake in the
company as of March 31.
The maker of computing and communication chips for mobile
devices has been losing ground to Asian rivals such as MediaTek
Inc, whose cheaper versions have given them an edge in
the price-conscious Asian market.
Longtime customer Samsung's decision to use its own chips in
its flagship Galaxy S6 smartphone instead of Qualcomm's
Snapdragon has added to the company's woes.
A deal with Intel, which has its own foundries, will help
Qualcomm cut costs and price its chips more competitively.
"... This would catapult Intel into the leadership position
and give it diversity away from PCs that it very much needs,"
Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Cody Acree said.
Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment.
Cowen's Timothy Arcuri said the business could be worth
about $20 per share - less than a third of Qualcomm's current
share price - and Intel could offer $25 per share.
ANALYSTS SPLIT OVER SPLIT
But Arcuri and several other analysts are not sure a split
makes sense in the first place.
Qualcomm funnels licensing profits into the chip business
and a possible split raises questions about the unit's ability
to sustain itself as an independent entity.
"... We worry that the loss of its golden goose would
seriously harm (the chip unit's) ability to dramatically
out-spend competitors on research and development," Arcuri said.
Drexel Hamilton analyst Richard Whittington said Qualcomm
was unlikely to go through with the split, but if it did, Intel
would be a good fit.
"I can't see how they can possibly segregate the two.
Whatever short term gain is derived, would be more than made up
with permanent loss of market share in ... two to three years,"
he said, adding that Qualcomm could instead look to partner with
Intel or smaller Chinese and Korean companies.
