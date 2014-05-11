Qualcomm in talks to buy Israeli chipmaker Wilocity -report

JERUSALEM May 11 Qualcomm Inc is in
advanced talks to buy Israeli chipmaker Wilocity, financial news
website TheMarker reported on Sunday.
Qualcomm has proposed to acquire Wilocity, which makes fast
speed chips, for around $300 million but the two sides have yet
to agree to terms of all the provisions of the sale, TheMarker
said.
Officials at Wilocity, founded in 2007, were not immediately
available for comment.
U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is already an investor in Wilocity,
which develops 60 GHz, 7 gigabit wireless chipsets that allow
for faster Internet speeds.
The chips would enable users to download video and other
heavy data content more quickly, TheMarker noted, adding that
Wilocity's chips are featured in Dell computers - its first
customer.
Other investors in Wilocity include Marvell Technology
, Cisco, Pegatron, Benchmark Capital, Sequoia,
Vintage Investment Partners, and Tallwood Partners. TheMarker
said that in all, Wilocity has raised $105 million from its
investors.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)