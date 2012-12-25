版本:
Mitsubishi Chem: will buy capsule maker from Carlyle for $660 mln

TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp said it will acquire drug capsule maker Qualicaps Co Ltd from U.S.-based Carlyle Group LP for 55.8 billion yen ($660 million) to beef up its pharmaceutical operations.

