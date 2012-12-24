Mitsubishi Chem to buy capsule maker from Carlyle for about $590 mln - Nikkei

Dec 25 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp
plans to acquire drug capsule maker Qualicaps Co from
U.S.-based Carlyle Group for about 50 billion yen
($589.66 million) including debt, the Nikkei business daily
said.
The deal is likely to be completed by next spring, the
business daily reported.
Nikkei also said Mitsubishi Chemical's consolidated
operating profit was likely to decline 8 percent to around 120
billion yen for the year through March 31. In October, the paper
had projected an operating profit of 125 billion yen.
Operating profit is likely to fall about 60 percent to 17
billion yen for the petrochemicals segment, while growing 3
percent to 79 billion yen for the pharmaceutical segment, it
added.
The acquired Qualicaps manufactures capsules for both drugs
and health food, and produces conventional gelatin capsules as
well as plant-based capsules that do not easily react with
pharmaceutical substances, the paper said.
Mitsubishi Chemical, which has been downsizing its sluggish
domestic commodity-grade petrochemicals business and focusing on
drug-related operations, plans to tap Qualicaps' capsule
technologies to beef up its drug business centered around
subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Nikkei said.