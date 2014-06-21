Malaysia's Qualitas to list $310.9 mln IPO by early 2015

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's Qualitas Medical Group, a healthcare provider, plans a 1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($310.85 million) initial public offering by early next year, sources close to the listing said.

The IPO is expected by year-end or early 2015, according to the sources, adding that CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is one of the advisers.

Media said Credit Suisse Group AG was also working on the deal. Officials from Qualitas Official were not immediately available for comment.

Qualitas operates a network of clinics in Malaysia. It runs medical centres across Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand in partnerships with local operators. ($1 = 3.2 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Nick Macfie)