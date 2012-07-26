Quality Systems posts quarterly profit below estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.35
* Q1 rev $118.3 mln vs est $120.6 mln
July 26 Quality Systems Inc posted
lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings as sales of its
software systems declined.
The healthcare IT company also said it would not affirm or
revise its previous outlook citing uncertainty in the industry.
The company posted a net income of $15.5 million, or 26
cents per share, compared with $19 million, or 32 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $118.3 million from $100.4 million.
However, sales from its software, hardware and supplies segment
declined about 11 percent to $25.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents per
share on revenue of $120.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Our overall results were impacted by lower-than-expected
revenue from large, higher margin software system sales," Chief
Executive Steven Plochocki said in a statement.
The Irvine, California-based company's shares closed at
$23.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.