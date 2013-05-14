PC contract maker Quanta Q1 net profit falls 13 pct

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TAIPEI May 14 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, booked a 13 percent fall in first-quarter net profit amid a global decline in PC sales.
The company posted a net profit of T$4.45 billion ($149.3 million) in January to March.
That was below T$5.13 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$5.48 billion in the previous quarter but in line with market expectations.
Quanta did not elaborate in the statement.
An average estimate from 17 analysts had called for Quanta to book a net profit of T$4.47 billion in the quarter, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The contract maker is a supplier for top global brands including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.