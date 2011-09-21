Quanta says Taiwan staff down as client orders fall

TAIPEI, Sept 21 Quanta Computer Inc. , the world's largest PC contract maker, said on Wednesday the number of employees at its Taiwan production line is currently less than 2,000, down from around 3,000 in the first half, as client orders had dropped.

Quanta spokesman Elton Yang said that the around 1,000 employees who had left were all contractors, and the company would keep the number of staff at the Taiwan production line at a minimum as order visibility remained unclear.

He did not say what the minimum number was, and declined to comment on which client the affected production line produces for.

Taiwan media reports on Wednesday had said that the reason for the scaleback was a drop of orders from BlackBerry maker Research In Motion for its struggling PlayBook tablet device.

By 0116 GMT, shares of Quanta had fallen 3.86 percent, underperforming a flat broader market .

Yang added that the company is looking to add jobs in China, and said overall notebook shipments in September would be better than expected. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)