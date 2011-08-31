UPDATE 2-Taiwan PC makers cautious as tablets, weak economy bite

* Quanta Q2 net up 5.1 pct to T$5.37 bln vs consensus T$5.2
bln
* Quanta has conservative view on notebook market
* Sees 2011 shipments up 10 pct vs 2010
* Compal Q2 down 49 pct to T$3.28 bln vs consensus T$3.19
bln
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Aug 31 The world's top two contract
laptop makers gave subdued outlooks on Wednesday in the face of
stiff competition from tablet PCs and a deep malaise in major
western economies that is sapping consumer buying power.
While Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc and Compal
Electronics Ltd beat forecasts for second quarter
profits, their forecasts underscore the challenge facing the
traditional PC industry and the need for contract makers to look
for new ways to grow.
"Profit margins have been a problem for Taiwan's contract
manufacturers," said Helen Chiang, senior research manager at
research firm IDC.
"Over the past few years, we've seen their revenues growing
strongly even though margins have been low. But from this year
onwards, their revenue growth has been disappointing, partly due
to economic problems."
Quanta and Compal, which supply top global brands such as
Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) , Dell Inc , Lenovo Group
Ltd , Apple Inc and Acer Inc , join a
number of other tech firms in Asia in forecasting a slowdown
this year as demand wanes.
The success of Apple's iPad has dented consumer demand for
laptop computers, also known as notebooks, while the long-hoped
for recovery in the corporate and government PC replacement
cycle has been derailed by the U.S. and European debt crises and
associated fallout.
"It's still unclear whether we'll see growth in the notebook
market or not; we're holding a conservative outlook," Quanta
President C.C. Leung told a briefing.
HP JOLT
Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.37 billion ($185
million) for April-June, up 5.1 percent from the same period a
year earlier but down 6 percent from the previous quarter.
Eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast a
profit of T$5.20 billion.
But it said it saw traditional pre year-end holiday demand
slowing and lowered its notebook shipment growth forecast for
the second half to a 5 percent rise over the first half.
Compal, whose major client Acer recently posted its first
ever quarterly loss, reported net profit of T$3.28 billion. That
was above forecasts of T$3.19 billion but down 49 percent from
the previous year and 6 percent from the first quarter.
It cut its full-year shipment forecast by 12.5 percent.
The PC business got a jolt this month when HP, one of the
industry's pioneers, announced it might spin off its PC unit,
leading some to question the future of contract manufacturing a
business already beset by low margins.
Compal downplayed the threat from HP's move on Wednesday,
saying the the business could be more efficient if separated
from HP proper, but it and Quanta have already started to look
at new areas to increase margins languishing in low single
digits.
Software development and cloud computing -- using remote
servers hosted on the Internet to manage and store data -- are
areas where PC makers are focusing their energies.
"Cloud is what we're working towards in the next 10 years,
different from our path in the past 20 years," Quanta Chairman
Barry Lam told a briefing. "This is a certain and meaningful
path for us to go; we're not in a pure contract maker business
model."
Tracy Tsai, an analyst at technology research firm Gartner,
said PC demand will remain strong as tablets cannot replace
traditional PCs in areas such as governments and educational
institutions.
"It takes time for company to diversify into higher margin
business, but it can't be achieved at once, the R&D and learning
curve all takes time," she said.
"The PC business right now is a stable and regular business
that generates only slower growth, so they can't just forgo the
business."
Compal has already announced a push into software and
tablets to move up the value chain, though it faces stiff
competition in both sectors.
Sony is joining a host of companies launching tablet
computers, while HP is buying UK-based Autonomy Corp to
push further into software.
"In this post-PC era, companies that make tablets or are
competitive in cloud computing are the future," said Bevan Yeh,
a senior fund manager of Prudential Financial Securities
Investment Trust, citing the low valuations of traditional PC
vendors which make them unattractive.
Yeh also said he is more bullish on the PC contract makers
than PC vendors, especially those in Apple's supply chain, such
as Quanta which manufactures the MacBook Air.
Shares of Quanta have fallen 4.3 percent so far this year,
outperforming Compal's 19.5 percent slide. The broader market
has dropped 13.7 percent in the same period.
(Additional reporting by Argin Chang in Taipei and Lee Chyen
Yee in Hong Kong; Writing by Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)