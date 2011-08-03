UPDATE 1-Quanta Services Q2 beats; says regulatory hurdles easing

* Q2 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.15

* Raises FY rev view; cuts upper end of FY adj EPS view

Aug 3 Quanta Services Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 44 percent jump in electric power segment sales, and the utilities contractor said revenue and profit will accelerate later this year as pipeline and renewable activities increase.

The utilities contractor, which had expressed concern in May about bad weather and regulatory hurdles delaying projects, said several projects have moved beyond the regulatory gridlock, with construction scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.

Quanta raised its full-year revenue outlook range to $4.3-$4.6 billion from $4.1-$4.4 billion, but cut the upper end of its outlook range for the fiscal adjusted earnings by 5 cents. It now expects earnings of 80-90 cents for the period.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $31.8 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $33 million, or 16 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 19 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $1.01 billion. Electric power revenue rose to $667.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, on revenue of $955.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

