UPDATE 1-Quanta Services says part of JV to build Keystone

Nov 2 Infrastructure contractor Quanta Services
Inc said one of its units will be part of a
three-company joint venture that will build TransCanada's
controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
Price Gregory Services Inc, along with Michels Corp and
Sheehan Pipeline Construction Co, will form MPS Constructors
LLC, the company that will build about 1,179 miles of the
pipeline that will carry crude from Alberta's oil sands to Texas
refineries.
The already-delayed pipeline is yet to be approved by
Obama's administration and TransCanada says an extended delay
may cause lead oil shippers and refineries to abandon their
support.
In a separate release, Houston-based Quanta reported a 15
percent drop in its third-quarter net income to $55.6 million,
or 25 cents per share. Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.25 billion.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)