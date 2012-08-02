Quanta Services 2nd-qtr beats, raises FY outlook

Aug 2 Quanta Services Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as demand for its electric power and pipeline services rose, and the utilities contractor raised its full-year outlook for the second time.

Quanta, which installs and maintains infrastructure for electric and gas utilities and telecom providers, now expects to earn $1.35 to $1.45 per share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.

The company had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $1.19 to $1.39 per share, on revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.7 billion.

Second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $65.5 million, or 31 cents a share, from with $31.8 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Quanta earned 36 cents a share.

Revenue rose 50 percent to $1.52 billion. Electric power revenue rose 67 percent to $1.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $22.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.