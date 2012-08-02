Quanta Services 2nd-qtr beats, raises FY outlook

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Quanta Services Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as demand for its electric power and pipeline services rose, and the utilities contractor raised its full-year outlook for the second time.
Quanta, which installs and maintains infrastructure for electric and gas utilities and telecom providers, now expects to earn $1.35 to $1.45 per share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
The company had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $1.19 to $1.39 per share, on revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.7 billion.
Second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $65.5 million, or 31 cents a share, from with $31.8 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Quanta earned 36 cents a share.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $1.52 billion. Electric power revenue rose 67 percent to $1.01 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $22.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.