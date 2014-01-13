版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Quantum shares up 14.8 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Jan 13 Quantum Corp : * Shares were up 14.8 percent after the bell following guidance
