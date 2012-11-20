Quebec separatists see provincial budget balance next year

QUEBEC CITY Nov 20 Quebec's new separatist government promised on Tuesday to balance the provincial budget in the next fiscal year through a combination of tax hikes, spending cuts and other measures, while running a deficit for 2012-13.

The Parti Quebecois government's budget sees a C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) deficit for the current year, 2012-13, excluding a C$1.8 billion impact from a Hydro-Quebec loss due to the closing of a nuclear power plant.

The Parti Quebecois, which would like to take Quebec out of Canada, only has a minority of seats in the provincial legislature. But the main opposition Liberal Party said that while it opposed the budget, it had not decided whether to bring the government down and force a snap election.