Quebec minister signals stricter ban on fracking

* Minster wants "complete moratorium" on exploration,
production
    * Temporary ban already in place
    * Premier softens remarks

    Sept 21 Quebec's natural resources minister has
signaled that the newly elected separatist government wants to
put more restrictions on developing the province's shale gas
resources, saying she does not believe hydraulic fracturing is
safe.
    Quebec, site of the gas-rich Utica and Lorraine shale gas
formations, already had a moratorium on development using
fracking technology as a panel studies the environmental impact.
Recommendations were expected by 2014.
    "Our position is very clear on shale gas: we want a complete
moratorium, not only on extraction but also on exploration of
shale gas. We haven't changed our view," Natural Resources
Minister Martine Ouellet told reporters on her way into a
cabinet meeting in Quebec City on Thursday.
    Asked if the moratorium would be permanent, she responded:
"I don't foresee a day when there will be technology that will
allow safe production (of shale gas)."
    Companies including Talisman Energy Inc and
Questerre Energy Corp have suspended most operations in
the province while a policy on gas development is hammered out.
    Quebec is among several jurisdictions that have stopped
companies from using the extraction technology, involving
horizontal drilling and hydraulic rock fracturing using
chemicals, while they study the impacts, including effects on
groundwater. Fracking is currently allowed for study purposes
only.
    Newly elected Premier Pauline Marois appeared to soften
Ouellet's remarks at a press conference following the cabinet
meeting, however.
    "She fears that there will be risks that would be hard to
accept, but she of course said - and I saw her remarks - that
there has to be a study of BAPE (the Office of Public Hearings
on the Environment), which we will go ahead with to evaluate all
the impacts - which we had committed to and which we will
respect," Marois said.

