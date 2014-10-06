UPDATE 1-Postmedia deal for Quebecor newspapers to create dominant Canada chain

(Adds details, background, CEO comments)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 6 Postmedia Network said
on Monday it will buy Quebecor Inc's Sun Media assets
for C$316 million ($282 million) in a sale that would create the
dominant English-language newspaper publisher in Canada.
The deal, which will be closely scrutinized by competition
authorities, would transform the country's newspaper landscape,
making Postmedia the owner of both of the competing major local
dailies in cities such as Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.
The deal would bring 175 newspapers and publications,
including the Sun chain of dailies - the Ottawa Sun, Toronto
Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun and Calgary Sun - as well as the
London (Ontario) Free Press into the Postmedia fold.
Postmedia is already home to the National Post, Calgary
Herald, the Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette and other dailies in
Canada. It would also gain control of the 24 Hours commuter
dailies in Toronto and Vancouver, along with a host of community
dailies, weeklies and other assets.
The transaction includes the acquisition of associated
English-language digital properties, including the Canoe portal
outside Quebec, as well as a Quebecor printing press in Toronto,
and some 34 real estate properties in Ontario, Alberta and
Manitoba.
"This acquisition brings together an impressive stable of
brands that collectively create a stronger Canadian media
platform that is better positioned to compete against
foreign-based digital offerings," Postmedia Chief Executive Paul
Godfrey said in a statement.
The company said it plans to operate the major Sun dailies
and their digital properties side by side with its existing
publications in markets with multiple brands as it has in
Vancouver for more than 30 years with the Province and the
Vancouver Sun dailies.
Quebecor said it is selling the assets due to increasing
competition from digital media and new technological platforms.
"Newspaper revenues have been declining year by year,"
Quebecor CEO Pierre Dion said in a statement, adding that the
deal comes at a time when the Canadian newspaper business needs
consolidation to remain viable and to compete with digital
media.
The deal is subject to approval by Canada's antitrust
watchdog, the Competition Bureau. Sun Media will continue to
manage the assets and publications in question while the deal is
under review.
The Competition Bureau said in a statement that it would
review the transaction.
"While media ownership concentration can raise other public
interest concerns, under the Competition Act, the bureau's
mandate is to review mergers exclusively to determine whether
they are likely to result in a substantial lessening or
prevention of competition," it said in a statement.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)