UPDATE 1-Postmedia deal for Quebecor newspapers to create dominant Canada chain

(Adds details, background, CEO comments)

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO Oct 6 Postmedia Network said on Monday it will buy Quebecor Inc's Sun Media assets for C$316 million ($282 million) in a sale that would create the dominant English-language newspaper publisher in Canada.

The deal, which will be closely scrutinized by competition authorities, would transform the country's newspaper landscape, making Postmedia the owner of both of the competing major local dailies in cities such as Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.

The deal would bring 175 newspapers and publications, including the Sun chain of dailies - the Ottawa Sun, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun and Calgary Sun - as well as the London (Ontario) Free Press into the Postmedia fold.

Postmedia is already home to the National Post, Calgary Herald, the Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette and other dailies in Canada. It would also gain control of the 24 Hours commuter dailies in Toronto and Vancouver, along with a host of community dailies, weeklies and other assets.

The transaction includes the acquisition of associated English-language digital properties, including the Canoe portal outside Quebec, as well as a Quebecor printing press in Toronto, and some 34 real estate properties in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.

"This acquisition brings together an impressive stable of brands that collectively create a stronger Canadian media platform that is better positioned to compete against foreign-based digital offerings," Postmedia Chief Executive Paul Godfrey said in a statement.

The company said it plans to operate the major Sun dailies and their digital properties side by side with its existing publications in markets with multiple brands as it has in Vancouver for more than 30 years with the Province and the Vancouver Sun dailies.

Quebecor said it is selling the assets due to increasing competition from digital media and new technological platforms.

"Newspaper revenues have been declining year by year," Quebecor CEO Pierre Dion said in a statement, adding that the deal comes at a time when the Canadian newspaper business needs consolidation to remain viable and to compete with digital media.

The deal is subject to approval by Canada's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Bureau. Sun Media will continue to manage the assets and publications in question while the deal is under review.

The Competition Bureau said in a statement that it would review the transaction.

"While media ownership concentration can raise other public interest concerns, under the Competition Act, the bureau's mandate is to review mergers exclusively to determine whether they are likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition," it said in a statement.

($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)