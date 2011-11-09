UPDATE 1-Quebecor's Q3 profit falls on higher costs

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Quebecor Inc's (QBRa.TO) third-quarter
profit fell 69 percent, hurt mainly by a charge related to its
move towards a new accounting method and higher costs.
For the third quarter, the Montreal-based newspaper
publisher and communications company posted a net income of
C$26.1 million, or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$83
million, or C$1.29 s share, a year ago.
The company's adjusted income from continuing operations was
63 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to C$1.01 billion.
Quebecor took a non-cash charge of C$48.4 million as it
moved towards the International Financial Reporting Standards.
Higher subscriber acquisition costs for its new 4G network
and an increase in the amortization charge for 4G network
equipment and licences reduced net income by C$14.9 million, the
company said.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)