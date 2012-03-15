Quebecor profit rises on higher telecom revenue

March 15 Canadian media conglomerate
Quebecor Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 83 percent,
helped in part by lower expenses and strength in its
telecommunications business.
The Montreal-based company's net income attributable to
shareholders rose to C$85.4 million, or C$1.34 per basic share,
from C$46.6 million, or 72 Canadian cents per basic share, a
year ago.
The company's adjusted income from continuing operations
fell to 87 Canadian cents per basic share from 90 Canadian cents
per basic share a year ago.
Revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$1.15 billion.