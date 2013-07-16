Quebecor's Sun Media to close publications, cut jobs

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc said its Sun Media Corp unit will cut 360 jobs and close three free newspapers and eight other publications.
The company said it expects annual savings of about C$55 million ($53 million).
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.