2013年 7月 17日

Quebecor's Sun Media to close publications, cut jobs

July 16 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc said its Sun Media Corp unit will cut 360 jobs and close three free newspapers and eight other publications.

The company said it expects annual savings of about C$55 million ($53 million).

