Media unit of Canada's Quebecor to cut 8 pct of workforce

TORONTO Nov 2 Quebecor Inc's media subsidiary said on Wednesday that it will cut 220 jobs, nearly 8 percent of its workforce, and cease publication of two magazines in a bid to cut costs, the latest in a string of layoffs in Canadian media.

Quebecor said the move would mostly affect managers and support staff, and would have no impact on the newsrooms or on news coverage across Quebec.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

