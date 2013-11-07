Quebecor posts loss as it writes down media business

TORONTO Nov 7 Canada's Quebecor Inc
posted a third-quarter net loss on Thursday, writing down the
value of its media assets as the newspaper industry grapples
with the transition to digital distribution.
The company said it had a loss of C$167.8 million ($161
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to a profit
of C$17.1 million in the same period a year ago.
However its telecom unit, by far the largest part of the
company, posted an 8 percent rise in operating income as it
added Internet, cable television and wireless telephone
customers and was able to charge them more.
The company's revenue increased almost 2 percent to C$1.08
billion, slightly above analyst expectations.
The Quebec-focused company recorded a C$305.8 million hit in
its news and entertainment segments to reflect weak market
conditions and the impact of switching to digital in newspapers,
books and music.
Quebecor's Sun newspaper chain in July cut 360 jobs and
closed eight community newspapers and three free dailies as
advertisers flee the print medium and consumers ditch
subscriptions in favor of digital access for their smartphones
and tablets.
The company's news media division increased operating income
by almost 15 percent, while revenue fell almost 9 percent.
"The stronger results at our media subsidiaries show that
the restructuring and repositioning initiatives we have taken
over the past few years are bearing fruit," Quebecor chief
executive Robert Dépatie said in the earnings statement.
On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned 51 Canadian
cents a share. Analysts had on average expected Quebecor to earn
41 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its shares were up 1.5 percent at C$25.88 in early trade on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.