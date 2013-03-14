Quebecor profit falls on debt refinancing charge, higher costs

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
March 12 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 89 percent fall in quarterly profit after it booked a debt refinancing-related charge and on higher costs.
Net income fell to C$9.2 million ($9 million), or 15 Canadian cents per basic share, in the fourth quarter, from C$85.4 million, or C$1.34 per basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to C$1.14 billion.
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd