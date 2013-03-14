版本:
Quebecor profit falls on debt refinancing charge, higher costs

March 12 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 89 percent fall in quarterly profit after it booked a debt refinancing-related charge and on higher costs.

Net income fell to C$9.2 million ($9 million), or 15 Canadian cents per basic share, in the fourth quarter, from C$85.4 million, or C$1.34 per basic share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to C$1.14 billion.
