Transcontinental allowed to buy Quebecor papers, with conditions

OTTAWA May 28 Transcontinental Inc
will have to put up 34 community newspapers for sale under an
agreement with Canada's Competition Bureau that allows it to
purchase 74 community papers from Quebecor Inc
subsidiary Quebecor Media Inc.
The Competition Bureau announced the consent agreement with
Transcontinental on Wednesday.
"In each regional market where the Bureau found that the
transaction could potentially result in a substantial lessening
or prevention of competition for advertising space in community
newspapers, the Consent Agreement requires that at least one
newspaper be offered for sale," the agency stated.
