UPDATE 1-Wireless gains boost profit at Quebecor's Videotron

* Videotron adds 32,500 wireless customers
* Absence of iPhone hurt - analyst
Feb 29 Videotron, the phone, cable-TV
and Internet services division of Canadian media company
Quebecor Inc, posted solid revenue growth and a jump
in quarterly profit on Wednesday, mostly due to mobile-phone
growth and one-off financial gains.
Profit jumped almost 69 percent to C$161.9 million ($164.4
million)in the fourth quarter on a 7 percent rise in revenue,
and Quebecor's shares were up by 12 Canadian cents at
C$35.85 early on Wednesday afternoon.
Videotron, focused on the French-speaking
province of Quebec, added 32,500 wireless subscribers in
the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31. That was less than in
both the previous quarter and the year-before quarter, and lower
than expected by RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew
McReynolds.
McReynolds pointed to a drop in the average Videotron
wireless bill, to C$41.67 a month from C$48.65 a year earlier,
and suggested the decline had more to do with the absence of an
iPhone offering in Videotron's lineup than with tougher
competition.
"While the results of other wireless operators pointed
to a highly competitive quarter, we suspect wireless subscriber
growth for Videotron was impacted by the absence of the iPhone
in a refresh period," he said.
Still, Videotron's revenue from mobile phone
services more than doubled to C$34.3 million in the quarter.
Videotron launched its
wireless service in late 2010 and boasts 290,600
customers. In the Canadian market, wireless is seen as the
fourth leg of a bundled package of landline telephone, Internet
and television services, with providers offering discounts to
encourage customers to sign up for the whole package.
Videotron added 26,000 Internet customers, 17,300 TV
customers, and 25,900 landline telephone customers in the
quarter.
Much of the jump in profit was attributed to a gain on the
value of financial instruments compared with a year earlier,
while the company said the roll-out of its wireless network had
added to its operating costs.
The Montreal-based Quebecor parent company is due to release
its full financial results on March 15.