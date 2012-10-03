版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Quebecor Media's notes B2, cuts CFR to Ba3

Oct 3 Quebecor Media Inc : * Moody's rates Quebecor media's notes b2, downgrades cfr to ba3 and all debts

one notch * Rpt-moody's rates quebecor media's notes b2, downgrades cfr to ba3 and all

debts one notch

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐