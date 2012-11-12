版本:
Canada's Osisko to buy Queenston Mining for C$550 mln

Nov 12 Canadian gold miner Osisko Mining Corp said it will buy Queenston Mining Inc for about C$550 million ($549.09 million).

The offer of C$6.00 per share represents a premium of 20 percent to Queenston's Friday close.

