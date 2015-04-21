Quest Diagnostics, French agency seek to expand breast cancer gene database

NEW YORK, April 21 Quest Diagnostics Inc
, the world's largest provider of diagnostic testing
services, is working with France's national health agency to
build an expanded database for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations to
better determine patient hereditary risks of breast and ovarian
cancer.
Other medical testing companies and public laboratories can
participate in the project, called BRCA Share, for which Quest
will charge an annual fee in return for access to the curated
database, Madison, New Jersey-based Quest said on Tuesday.
Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest's biggest
U.S. competitor in medical diagnostics testing, has also agreed
to participate.
Genetic information gathered from DNA testing is not always
shared by diagnostics laboratories, which can make it difficult
for those with smaller databases to analyze gene mutations. This
can result in uncertainty for patients about their cancer risk
and appropriate preventative care.
The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
collects all BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing information in
France through 16 labs that are part of the Unicancer Genetic
Group and maintains a database that is the foundation of the
project.
While other databases exist to share genetic information,
differences in terminology and format as well as duplications
can make them difficult to use, said Charles Strom, Quest's vice
president for genetics and genomics.
With the broader pool, Quest will also be able to conduct
research studies, he said.
Fees for access to the database will run from the tens of
thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars for
private laboratories.
The number of tests for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations has jumped
since Angelina Jolie revealed 18 months ago that she had the
mutation associated with breast and ovarian cancer.
There are some mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes that
are well recognized as raising the risk of breast and ovarian
cancer, but there are thousands of other possible mutations in
the genes whose significance remains unknown.
In the United States, Myriad Genetics Inc has the
longest history of BRCA testing as well as the highest volume of
tests. It holds over 90 percent of the market for hereditary
cancer testing and has cited its database as a competitive
advantage.
Myriad had held a patent on BRCA1 and BRCA2 testing, but
after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it invalid, other
laboratories entered the market in 2013.
In addition to Quest and LabCorp, Invitae Corp,
privately held Ambry Genetics and the University of Washington
in Seattle offer BRCA1 and BRCA2 testing.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by G Crosse)