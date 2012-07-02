版本:
Dell to buy Quest Software for $2.4 bln

July 2 Dell Inc will buy enterprise management software maker Quest Software Inc for $2.4 billion in cash.

Dell's $28-per-share offer for Quest trumps private investment firm Insight Venture Partners' latest offer of $25.75 per share.

Quest shares closed at $27.81 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

