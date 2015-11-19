Advent, Bain eye Warburg stake in outsourcing firm QuEST - sources

MUMBAI Nov 19 Private equity investors Advent
International, Bain Capital and Silver Lake are set to submit
final bids for a minority stake worth about $200 million in
engineering outsourcing firm QuEST Global Services, said two
sources directly involved in the deal.
QuEST, which provides engineering outsourcing services to
companies in sectors including aviation, automobile, oil and
gas, power and healthcare, is headquartered in Singapore but
more than half of its staff are located in India.
The buyout groups are likely to submit separate, final bids
to buy U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus' 20 percent stake
in QuEST by end of next week, said the sources, who declined to
be named as they were not allowed to speak to the media.
The deal is expected to value the company, founded by former
General Electric engineer Ajit Prabhu in 1997, at roughly
$1 billion as investors bet on a pickup in outsourcing demand
for engineering services by western companies, they said.
One or two more private equity firms could also submit bids
for the stake on offer, and the deal is expected to be closed by
end of next month, the sources said.
Advent, Bain, QuEST, Silver Lake - a technology-focused
private equity firm with more than $26 billion in assets under
management - and Warburg did not immediately respond to Reuters
request for comment.
