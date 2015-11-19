UPDATE 1-Advent, Bain eye Warburg stake in outsourcing firm QuEST - sources

* Warburg Pincus looking to sell 20 pct stake in QuEST
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Karen Rebelo
MUMBAI, Nov 19 Private equity investors Advent
International, Bain Capital and Silver Lake are set to submit
final bids for a minority stake worth about $200 million in
engineering outsourcing firm QuEST Global Services, two sources
directly involved in the deal said.
QuEST, which provides engineering outsourcing services to
companies in sectors including aviation, automobile, oil and
gas, power and healthcare, is headquartered in Singapore but
more than half of its staff are located in India.
The buyout groups are likely to submit separate, final bids
to buy U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus' 20 percent stake
in QuEST by end of next week, said the sources, who declined to
be named as they were not allowed to speak to the media.
The deal is expected to value the company, founded by former
General Electric engineer Ajit Prabhu in 1997, at roughly
$1 billion as investors bet on a pickup in outsourcing demand
for engineering services by Western companies, they said.
Outsourcing of engineering work by global corporations has
risen rapidly in the last few years, as companies take advantage
of the vast pool of engineers in low-cost locations such as
India to cut costs and boost efficiency.
Indian engineering outsourcing services providers earned
export revenue of $12.4 billion in the fiscal year ended March
2014, and this is expected to surge to as much as $45 billion by
2020, according to the outsourcing sector lobby group NASSCOM.
One or two more private equity firms could also submit bids
for the stake on offer in QuEST, which has 31 facilities across
the world including in the United States and Europe, and a deal
is expected to be closed by end of next month, the sources said.
Advent, Bain, Warburg and QuEST declined to comment, while
Silver Lake, a technology-focused private equity firm with more
than $26 billion in assets under management, did not immediately
respond to Reuters request for comment.
The transaction, if closed, will add to the surge in private
equity investments in Asia's third-largest economy this year.
Private equity firms have invested $5.7 billion in India in
the first nine months of 2015, up from $4 billion in the same
period last year and $2.3 billion in January-September period of
2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Karen Rebelo; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and David Evans)