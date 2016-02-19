GIC, Advent, Bain invest $350 mln in engineering outsourcer QuEST

MUMBAI Feb 19 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC Pte Ltd and private equity investors Advent
International and Bain Capital have jointly bought a minority
stake in engineering outsourcing firm QuEST Global Services for
$350 million.
QuEST, which provides services to companies in sectors
including aviation, automobile, oil and gas, power and
healthcare, is headquartered in Singapore but more than half of
its staff are located in India.
The private equity funds bought the stake from a unit of
Warburg Pincus LLC and other company shareholders, said
QuEST, founded by former General Electric Co engineer
Ajit Prabhu in 1997, in a statement.
Reuters reported in November that Advent and Bain were among
bidders eyeing Warburg's 20 percent of QuEST in a deal that
could value the firm at $1 billion as investors bet on a pick-up
in outsourcing demand for engineering services.
Outsourcing of engineering work by global corporations has
risen rapidly in the past few years, as companies take advantage
of the vast pool of engineers in low-cost locations such as
India to cut costs and boost efficiency.
Indian engineering outsourcing services providers earned
export revenue of $12.4 billion in the fiscal year ended March
2014, and that is expected to surge to as much as $45 billion by
2020, according to outsourcing lobby group NASSCOM.
Credit Suisse was financial advisor to QuEST on the
transaction, the outsourcer said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)