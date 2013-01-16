CORRECTED-Quest takes $89.5 mln charge as it puts unit up for sale

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear Quest selling a diagnostics products business, not all such businesses. Also corrects to say write-down of value, not a write-off)

Jan 16 Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical laboratory-testing company, said on Wednesday that it would sell one of its diagnostic products businesses and take a 56 cent-per-share charge to write down part of its value and that of another business.

Quest said that it would restate 2011 and 2012 results to remove both the HemoCue diagnostic products business and the OralDNA products business, which it sold in December, from continuing operations.

That will reduce 2012 earnings per share by 9 cents and net income from continuing operations by $15 million. It will lower 2012 revenue $117 million.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.50 per share in 2012 and sales of $7.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)