版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 19:21 BJT

Quest Diagnostics quarterly profit misses estimates

April 24 Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc's first-quarter adjusted profit fell short of analysts' expectations, as an unusually harsh U.S. winter deterred people from going to its centers for tests.

Quest reported a first-quarter adjusted profit of 84 cents per share from continuing operations on revenue of $1.75 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐