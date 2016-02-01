版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 20:11 BJT

Power producer Dominion to buy Questar in $4.4 bln deal

Feb 1 Power producer Dominion Resources Inc said it would buy natural gas distributor Questar Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $4.4 billion to expand its natural gas operations.

Dominion's $25-per-share offer represents a near 23 percent premium to Questar's Friday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

