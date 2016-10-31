版本:
Dominion Midstream to buy Questar Pipeline for about $1.73 bln

Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners LP said on Monday it will buy Questar Pipeline LLC for about $1.73 billion including debt from Dominion Resources.

The deal, a dropdown, would partly be financed by Dominion Midstream through a public offering of Dominion Midstream's common units, and includes $435 million of Questar's outstanding debt.

Dominion Resources plans to use the proceeds from the Questar Pipeline dropdown to bring down its debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

