Dominion Midstream to buy Questar Pipeline for about $1.73 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners LP said on Monday it will buy Questar Pipeline LLC for about $1.73 billion including debt from Dominion Resources.
The deal, a dropdown, would partly be financed by Dominion Midstream through a public offering of Dominion Midstream's common units, and includes $435 million of Questar's outstanding debt.
Dominion Resources plans to use the proceeds from the Questar Pipeline dropdown to bring down its debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
