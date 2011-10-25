UPDATE 1-Questcor Q3 profit tops estimates, shares up

* Q3 adj EPS $0.37 beats Street by 11 cents

Oct 25 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations for the third straight quarter, helped by strong sales of its flagship drug Acthar, sending its shares up 11 percent after the bell.

For the third quarter, the biopharmaceuticals company earned $22.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $11.5 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents a share.

Revenue rose 91 percent to $59.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 26 cents a share, on revenue of $53.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The injectable drug Acthar is approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, a renal disorder nephrotic syndrome and infantile spasms.

Shares of the Anaheim, California-based company were up 11 percent at $37 in after-market trade. They closed at $33.30 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)