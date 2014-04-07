Mallinckrodt to buy Questcor Pharma for about $5.6 bln

April 7 Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel.

Questcor's shareholders will receive $30 in cash and 0.897 Mallinckrodt shares for each Questcor share held, for a total value of about $86.10 per Questcor share, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)