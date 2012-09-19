版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Questcor Pharmaceuticals shares down 39 pct after resuming trade

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares were down 39 percent after resuming trade. Earlier, Aetna Inc dropped reimbursement coverage of Questcor's only product -Acthar - in all indications but one.

