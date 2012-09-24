版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 24日 星期一 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Questcor pharma drops in premarket on U.S. government investigation

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc drops 30.6 percent to $20.90 in premarket on U.S. government investigation into promotional practices

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐